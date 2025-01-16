Benchmark Increases XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $155.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of XPO from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Get XPO alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on XPO

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $137.19 on Wednesday. XPO has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $161.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.53 and its 200 day moving average is $124.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the second quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in XPO in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in XPO by 356.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in XPO in the third quarter worth $57,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.