BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU) Shares Up 3.6% – What’s Next?

BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.79 and last traded at C$14.60. 609,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 420,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.09.

BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.77.

BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.