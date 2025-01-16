BFI Infinity Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,735 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BFI Infinity Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.5% of BFI Infinity Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total value of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,435.60. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $321,457.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,155. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,704 shares of company stock worth $2,829,428 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $278.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.83.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.39.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

