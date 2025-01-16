BFI Infinity Ltd. Invests $13.38 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

BFI Infinity Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 394,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,375,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 14.5% of BFI Infinity Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. SMART Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 28,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $37.04 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.