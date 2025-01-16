BFI Infinity Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BFI Infinity Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $55.97 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.44. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

