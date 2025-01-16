Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Update

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.0 days.
BID Stock Performance
Shares of BID stock remained flat at $23.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. BID has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $26.04.
About BID
