Biglari (NYSE:BH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Biglari Stock Up 0.5 %

BH traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $220.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,702. Biglari has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $271.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.07 and its 200 day moving average is $195.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $502.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 4,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $328.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,531,702.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,616,241.60. This represents a 0.36 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,977 shares of company stock worth $6,342,966. Insiders own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Biglari Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BH. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Biglari by 4.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Biglari by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Biglari by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

