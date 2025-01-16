Biglari (NYSE:BH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
BH traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $220.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,702. Biglari has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $271.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.07 and its 200 day moving average is $195.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $502.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81.
In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 4,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $328.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,531,702.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,616,241.60. This represents a 0.36 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,977 shares of company stock worth $6,342,966. Insiders own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.
