Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Down 46.4% in December

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BDCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130. Blue Dolphin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $54.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

