Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Down 46.4% in December

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Performance
Shares of BDCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130. Blue Dolphin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $54.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68.
Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile
