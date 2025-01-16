Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.93%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

