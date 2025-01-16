BluePath Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,158 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,653 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 670.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,637 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $864,390,000 after buying an additional 3,179,308 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,768 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $163,468,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,370.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,215,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $134,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $67.06 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Daiwa America lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

