Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLSW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the December 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BRLSW traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 10,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,756. Borealis Foods has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

Borealis Foods Inc engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

