Brady Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 35,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 142,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.10.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.56 and a 52-week high of $161.35. The firm has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

