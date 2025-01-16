Brady Family Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.9% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Price Performance
CB stock opened at $268.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $226.06 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.16.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.17.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
