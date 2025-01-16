Bridger Aerospace Group’s (BAER) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Up 7.0 %
BAER opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.
Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group
Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bridger Aerospace Group
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Cheap Small-Cap Banks for Dividend Growth Investors
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Defensive Stocks Analysts Are Bullish on to Kick Off the Year
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Vistra Corp: Could 2025 Continue Its Streak of Outperformance?
Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.