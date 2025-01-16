Bridger Aerospace Group’s (BAER) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Up 7.0 %

BAER opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 54.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 123,158 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.