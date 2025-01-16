Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 103,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 29,044 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.3% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 34,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average is $51.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,091.20. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

