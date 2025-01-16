British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 147.1% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTLCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British Land Trading Up 4.4 %

British Land Increases Dividend

Shares of British Land stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $4.37. 38,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,591. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. British Land has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $6.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Stories

