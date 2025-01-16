British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 147.1% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTLCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
British Land Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
