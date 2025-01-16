Brokerages Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Target Price at $46.35

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.35.
UDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR
UDR Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. UDR has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.95, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.89.
UDR Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 459.47%.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
