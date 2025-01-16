Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Insider J. Christopher Hurt Sells 12,635 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 12,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $499,461.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,228.58. The trade was a 20.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 2.1 %

BBW stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 230,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,436. The stock has a market cap of $516.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $48.23.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBW shares. StockNews.com raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.9% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 732,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after purchasing an additional 150,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 94,986 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

