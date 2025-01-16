Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Buys 1,831 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 10,483,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,779,000 after buying an additional 212,682 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,084,000 after acquiring an additional 117,940 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,429,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,914,000 after acquiring an additional 122,392 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,080,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,864,000 after purchasing an additional 282,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,002,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,505,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.26. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

