Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Buys 2,167 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,759,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,066 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,170,000 after buying an additional 5,652,649 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,496,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,086,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after acquiring an additional 91,012 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.22 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $28.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

