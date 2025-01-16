Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Lowers Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,763,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,985,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $118.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $78.47 and a one year high of $136.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

