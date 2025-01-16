Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Purchases 14,407 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 3.5% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $13,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,304,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,362,000 after purchasing an additional 67,148 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,535,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,365,000 after purchasing an additional 102,920 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,768,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,974,000 after purchasing an additional 475,919 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,136,000 after purchasing an additional 111,555 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $32.11.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.