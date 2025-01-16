Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Shares Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00. Approximately 246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.90.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.86. The company has a market cap of C$19.80 million and a PE ratio of 8.46.
Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
