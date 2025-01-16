Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Bunzl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Bunzl Price Performance

About Bunzl

Bunzl stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

