BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Down 49.1% in December

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 608,300 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the December 15th total of 1,195,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
BYD Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 135,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,741. BYD has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77.
BYD Company Profile
