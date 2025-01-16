BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Down 49.1% in December

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 608,300 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the December 15th total of 1,195,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

BYD Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 135,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,741. BYD has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77.

Get BYD alerts:

BYD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.