Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 189.9% from the December 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CSQ stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.95. 255,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,016. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 428,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

