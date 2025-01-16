Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 189.9% from the December 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of CSQ stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.95. 255,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,016. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
