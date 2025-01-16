Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.09 and last traded at C$3.19, with a volume of 629061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.19.

Separately, ATB Capital cut Canopy Growth from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.71. The company has a market cap of C$273.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.41, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

