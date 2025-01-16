CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Short Interest Update

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the December 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.0 days.
CanSino Biologics Price Performance
CASBF remained flat at C$3.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.11. CanSino Biologics has a 52-week low of C$1.86 and a 52-week high of C$4.35.
About CanSino Biologics
