Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Up 50.1% in December

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the December 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Capital Bancorp news, CFO Dominic C. Canuso acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,040. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Poynot bought 2,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.36 per share, with a total value of $50,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,196.08. The trade was a 79.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 317.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBNK traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.25. 39,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,174. The company has a market capitalization of $467.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $31.22.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.17%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Capital Bancorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

