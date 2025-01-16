Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

Carriage Services has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Carriage Services has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Carriage Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 69,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $42.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on Carriage Services from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Insider Transactions at Carriage Services

In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,791.48. This trade represents a 12.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Articles

