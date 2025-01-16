Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and traded as low as $5.78. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 559,263 shares traded.
Centerra Gold Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
