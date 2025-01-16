China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the December 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Construction Bank Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:CICHY traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 131,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,577. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $193.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $16.96.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4178 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. China Construction Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.87%.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.