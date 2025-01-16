Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives $80.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.13.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $79.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 64.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,027,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,976,000 after buying an additional 4,680,713 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 3,952,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,821,000 after buying an additional 1,937,038 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Citigroup by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,531,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,692,000 after buying an additional 1,865,628 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Citigroup by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,115,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,994,000 after buying an additional 1,731,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 9.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,676,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

