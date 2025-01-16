CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Position Lifted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 201.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,677,000 after buying an additional 109,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,292,000 after buying an additional 233,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 155.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 767,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,665,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $136,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,439.07. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $64,116.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,564.50. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,686 shares of company stock worth $2,228,084 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

