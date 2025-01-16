Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the December 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.68. 123,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,400. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion and a PE ratio of 52.22. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

