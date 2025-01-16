Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 126 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 76.2% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.6 %

DHI opened at $145.47 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.02 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.12 and its 200 day moving average is $168.80.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.14%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.53.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

