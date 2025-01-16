Cordant Inc. Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 105.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,692,000 after buying an additional 2,803,683 shares during the period. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,806,000 after buying an additional 1,458,886 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,303,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 872,511 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

