Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Trading Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.45. Approximately 75,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 125,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Corporación América Airports Trading Down 4.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAP. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

