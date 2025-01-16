CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 194.09 ($2.38) and traded as low as GBX 185.50 ($2.27). CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income shares last traded at GBX 186.50 ($2.28), with a volume of 418,934 shares changing hands.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 193.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.21. The stock has a market cap of £119.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -922.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Seema Paterson purchased 5,000 shares of CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950 ($12,178.70). Also, insider Christopher Casey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,479.80). Insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,000 over the last 90 days. 12.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trust plc (LSE: CYN) actively invests in global energy and mining companies, with a focus on total return. It also pays a regular quarterly dividend. The flexible mandate allows the Company to shift its portfolio weighting between energy and mining, with the aim of maximising returns depending on the point in the cycle, whilst providing relative value opportunities.

