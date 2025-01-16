Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$16.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$17.25.
CRR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -317.86%.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
