Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Upgraded at Raymond James

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2025

Raymond James upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNFree Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$16.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$17.25.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$13.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.21. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.22.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -317.86%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.