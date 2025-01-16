CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the December 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CV Sciences Trading Up 13.3 %

Shares of CVSI stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 108,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,295. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.66. CV Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

