CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the December 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CV Sciences Trading Up 13.3 %
Shares of CVSI stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 108,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,295. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.66. CV Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.
About CV Sciences
