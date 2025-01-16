D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX)

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CNTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Context Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Context Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Context Therapeutics stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. Context Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its stake in Context Therapeutics by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 1,886,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,323 shares in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

