D.R. Horton (DHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.37 per share and revenue of $7,120,170.00 billion for the quarter. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE DHI traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $145.47. 4,397,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,196. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $133.02 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.53.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

