Delta Air Lines Elects Judith McKenna to Board of Directors

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has appointed Judith McKenna to its Board of Directors, effective February 7, 2025. The decision was made by Delta’s Board on January 15, 2025.

Ms. McKenna, the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Walmart International, brings a wealth of experience to her new role. She oversaw all aspects of Walmart’s global operations outside the United States until her retirement in January 2024.

David Taylor, the non-executive Chair of Delta’s Board, expressed enthusiasm about McKenna’s appointment, citing her extensive leadership background and commitment to customer and employee welfare. Taylor believes McKenna’s international experience will be a valuable addition to Delta’s board.

Before her tenure at Walmart International, Ms. McKenna served in various key roles at Walmart for 27 years. She held positions such as Chief Operating Officer of Walmart U.S. and President and Chief Executive Officer of Walmart International. Additionally, she served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Walmart’s U.K. subsidiary, Asda.

Furthermore, Ms. McKenna has a solid background in corporate governance. She has chaired Walmart’s business in Mexico and Central America, been on the boards of directors at Flipkart and PhonePe in India, and currently serves as a non-executive director at Unilever PLC.

Ms. McKenna’s education includes a law degree from the University of Hull in England, followed by an accounting qualification from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales through KPMG. She received an honorary doctorate in law from the University of Hull in 2014.

Delta Air Lines attached a press release to its 8-K filing announcing Judith McKenna’s appointment to the Board of Directors. This move reflects Delta’s strategy to strengthen its leadership team with individuals possessing diverse and extensive backgrounds across various industries.

