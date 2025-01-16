Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Shares Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.29). Approximately 12,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 33,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.23 ($0.30).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Devolver Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DEVO

Devolver Digital Stock Performance

Devolver Digital Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.50 million, a PE ratio of -2,400.00 and a beta of -0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.76.

(Get Free Report)

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devolver Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devolver Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.