Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) is Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,620,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,416 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.5% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $234,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 207,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFSV stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.