Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Short Interest Update

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,180,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 17,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.63. 2,337,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10,324.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,250,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,220 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7,438.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,734,000 after buying an additional 1,463,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,972,000 after buying an additional 1,365,555 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,688 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

