Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Trading Up 5.2 %

DMZPY stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 697. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

