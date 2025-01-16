Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Trading Up 5.2 %
DMZPY stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 697. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
