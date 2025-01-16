Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as €6.50 ($6.70) and last traded at €6.68 ($6.89). 13,930 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €6.74 ($6.95).

Dr. Hönle Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58, a PEG ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.06.

Dr. Hönle Company Profile

Dr. Hönle AG engages in the supply of industrial UV technologies and systems in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Adhesives, Equipment & Systems, and Glass & Lamps. The Adhesives segment provides industrial adhesives for applications, such as consumer electronics, automotive, optics and opto-electronics, medical technology, and glass processing.

