Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as €6.50 ($6.70) and last traded at €6.68 ($6.89). 13,930 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €6.74 ($6.95).
Dr. Hönle Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58, a PEG ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.06.
Dr. Hönle Company Profile
Dr. Hönle AG engages in the supply of industrial UV technologies and systems in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Adhesives, Equipment & Systems, and Glass & Lamps. The Adhesives segment provides industrial adhesives for applications, such as consumer electronics, automotive, optics and opto-electronics, medical technology, and glass processing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dr. Hönle
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Hönle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Hönle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.