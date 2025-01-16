Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Up 198.2% in December

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 198.2% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:DDEJF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. 6,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,400. The company has a current ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 36.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. Dundee has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

