Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Up 198.2% in December

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 198.2% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Dundee Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DDEJF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. 6,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,400. The company has a current ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 36.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. Dundee has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.51.
About Dundee
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dundee
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.